Zacks: Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

RES opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 368.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 2,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RPC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

