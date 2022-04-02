Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of MANT opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,050,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,823 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

