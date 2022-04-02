Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

