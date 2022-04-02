Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $237,602.68 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.25. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.81 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $871,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

