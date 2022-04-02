Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $237,602.68 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MCB stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.25. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.81 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
