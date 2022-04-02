Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of TRMK opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

