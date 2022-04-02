Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

TCDA stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $462.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tricida by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

