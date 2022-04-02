Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

