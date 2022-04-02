iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 403.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,396,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $97.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

