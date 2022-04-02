NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 776 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

