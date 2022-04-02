Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $373.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.49 and its 200 day moving average is $532.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.