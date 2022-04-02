NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 22,013 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 58.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ryder System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

