StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $970.14 million, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.