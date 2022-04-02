FY2023 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raised by DA Davidson

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

VBTX stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veritex by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veritex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

