Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Guggenheim

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
