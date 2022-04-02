Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Guggenheim

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

