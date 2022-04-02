HC Wainwright Cuts Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Price Target to $1.50

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Histogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

HSTO stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Histogen has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Histogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

