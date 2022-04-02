HC Wainwright Cuts Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Price Target to $1.50

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Histogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
HSTO stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Histogen has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Histogen (Get Rating)
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Histogen (HSTO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.