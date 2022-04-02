B. Riley Trims Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price to $16.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.35.

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 8,470.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

