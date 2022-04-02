State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.57 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after buying an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after buying an additional 180,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Airlines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after buying an additional 210,568 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

UAL opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.