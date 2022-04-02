Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,662 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $250.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $185.21 and a one year high of $272.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.