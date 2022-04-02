Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after buying an additional 80,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after buying an additional 98,739 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPB opened at $89.41 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

