Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 70,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Renasant by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.49 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Renasant’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

RNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

