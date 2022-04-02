Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,782 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

