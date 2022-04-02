Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,021 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Barclays reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $385.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

