NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 1,800 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NIO by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

NYSE:NIO opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.