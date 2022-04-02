NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 363.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,897 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

