Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Gap Down to $210.10

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $210.10, but opened at $204.85. Innovative Industrial Properties shares last traded at $204.97, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,118,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

