Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.