PROG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,984 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,269% compared to the average daily volume of 583 put options.

NYSE:PRG opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. PROG has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PROG by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

