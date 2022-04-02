PROG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,984 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,269% compared to the average daily volume of 583 put options.
NYSE:PRG opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. PROG has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $56.73.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
