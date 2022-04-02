PROG Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,984 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,269% compared to the typical daily volume of 583 put options.

NYSE:PRG opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. PROG has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

