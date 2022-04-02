International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:IMAQ opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. International Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

