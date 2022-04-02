FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $9.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.26.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $367.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.