Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $9,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.