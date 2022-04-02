Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $371,340.64 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $768.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
About Zumiez (Get Rating)
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.