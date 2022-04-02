Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $371,340.64 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $768.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zumiez by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Zumiez by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 434,986 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

