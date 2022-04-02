Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will report sales of $60.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.47 million and the highest is $61.09 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $65.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $255.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 251,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $418.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.61.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
