Strs Ohio Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,188. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

