Strs Ohio Sells 6,102 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Viasat by 6.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 71.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 20.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viasat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Viasat by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT opened at $49.49 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

