Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $388,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:QS opened at $20.25 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 9.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $1,071,497.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,854 shares of company stock worth $16,155,571. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

