Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

NYSE:TRU opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.