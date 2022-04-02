AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

SRET stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

