AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

