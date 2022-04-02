ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 207.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 127.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 193,886 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 286,089 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.28 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.25.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock worth $3,579,581. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

