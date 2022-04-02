Parallel Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $102.06.

