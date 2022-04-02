Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 143,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,535,866 shares.The stock last traded at $80.17 and had previously closed at $79.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 126,528.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $489,639,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

