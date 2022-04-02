First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $177.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

