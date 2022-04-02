Desjardins Boosts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$154.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.81.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in BRP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

