Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.60 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

