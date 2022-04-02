Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,420.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 303.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock opened at $350.98 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.