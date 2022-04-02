Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $143.68 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

