Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 244.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,107,000 after buying an additional 174,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.