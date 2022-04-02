Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,322,464 shares.The stock last traded at $38.02 and had previously closed at $37.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

