Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,322,464 shares.The stock last traded at $38.02 and had previously closed at $37.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after acquiring an additional 293,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.